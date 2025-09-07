Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fifteen Injured In Zaporizhzhia Drone Strike, Four Hospitalized - RMA

Fifteen Injured In Zaporizhzhia Drone Strike, Four Hospitalized - RMA


2025-09-07 12:05:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Fifteen people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” he said.

According to Fedorov, four people were hospitalized, and 11 more are being treated on an outpatient basis.

Read also: In Zaporizhia , number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone, the official stressed.

As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on Zaporizhzhia, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to seven people.

Photo: Ministry of Health

MENAFN07092025000193011044ID1110026561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search