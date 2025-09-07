Fifteen Injured In Zaporizhzhia Drone Strike, Four Hospitalized - RMA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“Fifteen people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” he said.

According to Fedorov, four people were hospitalized, and 11 more are being treated on an outpatient basis.

In, number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble

Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone, the official stressed.

As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on Zaporizhzhia, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to seven people.

Photo: Ministry of Health