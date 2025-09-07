Fifteen Injured In Zaporizhzhia Drone Strike, Four Hospitalized - RMA
“Fifteen people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” he said.
According to Fedorov, four people were hospitalized, and 11 more are being treated on an outpatient basis.Read also: In Zaporizhia , number of victims rose to four, one person was rescued from under rubble
Doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone, the official stressed.
As reported, as a result of the attack by Russian drones on Zaporizhzhia, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to seven people.
Photo: Ministry of Health
