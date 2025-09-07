India's Future Growth Depends On Building A 'Startup-Linked Economy': Minister
According to Dr Singh, the government has created an enabling ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship, but sustaining startups requires early and substantial engagement with industry.
He was speaking at the launch of 'Campus Tank' organised by Chandigarh University.“This was mainly for industry linkage. The launch of Chandigarh University Campus Tank will give a push to StartUp linked economy through industry linkage. We have prioritised the industry. This is startup funding,” he noted.
He further added that we need to keep industry ahead to sustain.
“So, we pushed for industry-linked startup and a startup-linked economy. Startup-linked economy is also a good expression, he stressed, adding that while ideas and research emerge from campuses, their long-term success depends on structured partnerships with industry that bring in financial backing, market exposure, and scale," the minister added.
The minister explained that India's startup story so far has been driven by energy and innovation, but the next phase must focus on building sustainable ventures that can endure in competitive markets.
He cited examples from sectors such as biotechnology, agriculture, and space, where government support and industry collaboration have already delivered measurable results. Industry participation, he said, not only strengthens start-ups but also ensures that investments are productive and generate livelihoods.
He emphasised that India's startup ecosystem is no longer limited to metros or technology hubs, with smaller towns and diverse sectors increasingly contributing to new ventures. This, he added, is a sign of an aspirational India ready to harness innovation for growth.
Dr Singh also pointed out India's rising global standing in innovation, noting that the country has moved up from rank 81 to 39 in the Global Innovation Index in less than a decade.
He highlighted that nearly 60 per cent of India's registered start-ups are women-led, reflecting a shift where women are not just participants but leaders of major projects.
Citing examples, he said women scientists are steering national missions such as Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan-3, underscoring the inclusive character of India's scientific and start-up ecosystem. The Minister further underlined that India's progress is also visible in patent filings, where the majority of recent patents are being filed by resident Indian innovators, reversing earlier trends.
-IANS
na/
