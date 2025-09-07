Assam Gears Up To Celebrate Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary Celebration
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took to social media to recall the maestro's life and legacy, describing him as“beloved Bhupen Da” whose works continue to inspire generations.
“Just one day to go for the beginning of the birth centenary celebrations of our beloved Bhupen Da. His life and times are an example in itself. His love for Assam and Bharat is one to take inspiration from by all,” the Chief Minister posted on X.
The state government has lined up year-long programmes to pay tribute to Hazarika, who was not only a legendary singer and lyricist but also a poet, filmmaker, and cultural ambassador of Assam. Known as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', Hazarika's compositions carried deep humanism, rooted in Assamese folk traditions, while resonating universally. His songs of love, humanity, brotherhood and social justice remain popular across the subcontinent.
The centenary celebrations will be marked by cultural performances, academic seminars, exhibitions and community events across Assam and beyond.
A commemorative programme is being planned at his memorial site in Guwahati.
Adding to the significance of the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on September 14. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the bio-refinery project at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and address a public rally, where tributes to Bhupen Hazarika's contribution are also expected to feature prominently.
Bhupen Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, carved a niche in India's cultural history with his distinctive voice and poignant lyrics.
His works transcended regional boundaries, earning him recognition in Bengal, across India and even in Bangladesh.
In 2019, he was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
The centenary celebrations are expected to unite Assam in remembrance of the maestro whose art and activism mirrored the social and cultural ethos of the region, while also carrying the message of universal brotherhood.
