Bring Back Water Watchdogs

Representational Photo

Decades ago, under Dogra rule, Kashmir had a system of water police that kept a close watch over rivers and tributaries. Their role was simple but important. They stopped illegal construction, prevented dumping of waste, and made sure rivers stayed healthy. These officers were the first line of defense, protecting the valley's lifelines.

Today, that system has almost disappeared. The devastating floods of 2014 should have been a loud warning. Entire towns were submerged, homes washed away, and thousands of people left stranded. The message was clear. Neglecting our rivers leads to disaster.

Yet every monsoon, the same fear returns. The Jhelum rises dangerously. The Lidder and other smaller rivers spill over their banks. Fields turn into stagnant ponds. Orchards lie submerged. Roads vanish under mud and water, cutting off whole villages from food, schools, and medical help.

The problem is not just heavy rain. Human activity makes it worse. Illegal construction lines riverbanks. Plastic and industrial waste are dumped without care. Natural floodplains that used to hold excess water are filled up to make space for buildings and roads.

Government reports show that nearly 40 percent of Kashmir's wetlands have disappeared in the last twenty years. Without strict rules or proper enforcement, these harmful actions continue. Violators operate without worry, while the natural flow of rivers suffers.

The consequences are hard to ignore. Every flood season, thousands are forced to leave their homes. After the waters go down, health problems follow. Stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for diseases. Families lose not only their homes but also their way of life.

Kashmir cannot afford to stay passive. The solution is clear. We must bring back a dedicated water police force. These officers should patrol rivers all year. They need modern tools like drones, satellite images, and real-time water level monitors. These tools will help them respond quickly and stop problems before they get worse.