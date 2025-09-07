Gaza Aid Flotilla From Tunisia Delayed
Global Sumud Flotilla members load boxes ahead of their departure to Gaza from Barcelona, Spain after stormy weather forced the flotilla to return to port earlier
TUNIS, Sept 7 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The departure from Tunisia of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza with aid boats has been postponed, organisers said.
It was planned for Sunday, but organisers said they rescheduled the boats' departure from Tunis to Wednesday, Sept 10, due to“technical and logistical reasons beyond management's control”.
The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to join boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla that have already left from Spain and Italy, had already been delayed by bad weather. - NNN-AGENCIES
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment