Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gaza Aid Flotilla From Tunisia Delayed

2025-09-07 12:04:54
Global Sumud Flotilla members load boxes ahead of their departure to Gaza from Barcelona, Spain after stormy weather forced the flotilla to return to port earlier

TUNIS, Sept 7 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The departure from Tunisia of pro-Palestinian activists seeking to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza with aid boats has been postponed, organisers said.

It was planned for Sunday, but organisers said they rescheduled the boats' departure from Tunis to Wednesday, Sept 10, due to“technical and logistical reasons beyond management's control”.

The Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to join boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla that have already left from Spain and Italy, had already been delayed by bad weather. - NNN-AGENCIES

