Morocco Becomes First African Team To Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RABAT, Sept 7 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Morocco thrashed Niger 5-0 to become the 1st African team to qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup in a round six, group E match played on Friday night in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions showed their intent from the onset, playing in front of the 68,500 fans who thronged the newly refurbished Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and taking control of the game with a 2-0 lead in the first stanza thanks to Ismael Sabiri's brace.

Niger, who played with 10 men for almost 70 minutes after Abdoul-Latif Goumey, was shown marching orders for a 2nd booking, found it hard in the 2nd half as Yakoub Elkaabi extended Morocco's lead with a 3rd goal following Youssef Bellamari's cross in the opening 5 minutes.

Lille forward Hamza Igamane added the 4th in the 69th minute before providing an assist to Azzedine Ounahi in the dying minutes of the game to wrap up a five-star performance for the home side.

The victory gave Morocco an unassailable lead with a maximum 18 points, booking their ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted next year by the USA, Canada and Mexico for a record 6th time.

The match was the 1st to be staged at the newly renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium, which will stage the AFCON finals, including the opening Group A fixture between Morocco and Comoros on Dec 21 and the final set for Jan 18 next year. - NNN-AGENCIES