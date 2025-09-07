CM Omar Offers Prayers At Dargah
Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday joined the devotees at the revered Hazratbal Shrine here on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The Chief Minister offered Magrib Namaz (evening prayers) at the shrine, which houses the sacred relic of the Prophet of Islam. After the prayers, he joined other devotees in having a glimpse of the holy relic.
Former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq also participated in the congregational prayers at the shrine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment