2025-09-07 12:03:35
CM Omar Offers Prayers at Dargah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday joined the devotees at the revered Hazratbal Shrine here on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad. The Chief Minister offered Magrib Namaz (evening prayers) at the shrine, which houses the sacred relic of the Prophet of Islam. After the prayers, he joined other devotees in having a glimpse of the holy relic.

Former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq also participated in the congregational prayers at the shrine.

