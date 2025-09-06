Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sikhs Seek Fresh Probe Into Chittisinghpura Massacre

2025-09-06 08:06:51
A delegation of 35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organization, Chittisinghpora called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday.

Srinagar -A delegation of Sikh residents from Chittisinghpura village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, seeking a fresh probe into the 2000 massacre of 35 Sikhs allegedly carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The delegation, led by Sardar Jagjeet Singh, Chairman of the '35 Shaheed Singhs Welfare Organization', pressed for reopening the case of the March 20, 2000 killings that occurred on the eve of then US President Bill Clinton's India visit. The massacre, one of the most shocking acts of violence in Kashmir's recent history, had left deep scars in the Sikh community.

Demands of the delegation
The members urged the administration to extend welfare benefits to the families of the victims, including:

  • Compassionate appointments under SRO-43,
  • Benefits at par with non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits,
  • Reservation in professional courses at government universities and colleges,
  • Financial assistance for building a memorial at Chittisinghpora to honor the victims.


LG's assurance
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed with“utmost sensitivity and priority.” He reaffirmed the administration's commitment to justice for terrorism victims and promised that a fresh inquiry would be pursued to establish accountability.

The LG further said that eligible family members of the victims would receive compassionate appointments and support for self-employment.

Meanwhile, a joint delegation from Shree Sadhu Ganga Asthapan Trust, Kandi Khass, and Shri Sharda Asthapan Trust, Gund Gushi (Kupwara), also met the Lieutenant Governor to discuss community-related concerns.

