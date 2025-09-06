Finland Deports 104 Russians Who Sought Political Asylum
According to the Finnish police, as reported by the media project of the International Broadcasting Center of the Polish national broadcaster TVP, most of the deportees fled conscription and waited for a decision for about two and a half years.
Finland is denying them asylum because, according to the authorities, conscription in Russia has allegedly ended and the applicants are not in danger. At the same time, the law on the end of conscription has not yet been signed.
According to the Finnish Immigration Service, the threat of conscription alone is not sufficient grounds for granting asylum. However, some applicants have been granted status, for example, if they were at risk of being involved in war crimes.Read also: Four people killed in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling
Some Russians refused to leave the country voluntarily, so 18 people were deported under police escort. They were sent to Turkey or Estonia.
As reported, Finland closed its border crossings with Russia in November 2023.
Photo: Pyry Sarkiola / Yle
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment