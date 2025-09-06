Caught On Camera: Pakistan's Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan's Sister Hit With Egg (WATCH)
Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, was attacked with an egg while addressing reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Friday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the egg hitting Aleema's face as she spoke to the media.
Supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party quickly apprehended two women accused of throwing the eggs and handed them over to police, news agency PTI reported.
Rawalpindi police said the arrested women were PTI party supporters who had travelled with members of the All-Government Employees Grand Alliance to protest against unmet demands.
The egg was thrown after Aleema did not respond to questions from the two women. Both were later taken into custody and moved to the Adiala checkpoint.
Two PTI women threw an egg at Imran Khan's sister in Lahore. Police have taken both into custody.#ImranKhan #Lahore twitter/B7TpbUjd1l
- Dauran Baloch (@dauranbaloch1) September 5, 2025
Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan was hit with an egg twitter/hxKB4nIfvX
- Shahzad Sarwar (@R_ShahzadSarwar) September 5, 2025
PTI Condemns Act as“Shameful”
PTI condemned the act as“shameful,” alleging the women were planted for political motives, accusing police of helping them escape in a car.“The women were sent to Aleema's media talk as part of an agenda,” the party said.
Imran Khan has been in prison for more than two years facing multiple charges. In January 2025, a Pakistani tribunal sentenced the former prime minister to 14 years in prison, while his wife, Bushra Bibi, received a seven-year sentence in connection with a corruption case involving land graft.
(With inputs from agencies)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment