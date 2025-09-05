Baku Initiative Group Speaks Out Against Tragic Murder Of Young Kanak Prisoner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Baku Initiative Group has released a statement denouncing the murder of a young Kanak prisoner, referred to as 'James,' who was apprehended during the 2024 riots in New Caledonia, Trend reports.

"On September 3, the French Le Monde newspaper published an article titled 'A hidden death during the riots in New Caledonia in 2024.' The article states that on May 13, 2024, a riot broke out at the Camp-Est Penitentiary in Noumea, the capital of Kanak (New Caledonia). During the incident, three guards were taken hostage by the prisoners in this facility, where about 600 prisoners are held, and most of the surveillance cameras were disabled. Law enforcement officers were deployed to the area to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The findings of the inquiry indicate that amidst the incidents that transpired, a juvenile detainee of Kanak descent, referred to by the alias 'James,' experienced corporeal aggression during the operational engagement of law enforcement entities and succumbed four days subsequently due to the ramifications of his injuries. Based on the data acquired, it has been established that James was not engaged in the riotous activities, as he remained in his designated cell throughout the incident. persisted.



Based on firsthand testimonies, during the operational engagement of law enforcement entities, James experienced physical assault, subsequently being transported alongside other detainees to a location devoid of surveillance apparatus, where he endured corporeal aggression. Furthermore, James and other incarcerated individuals sustaining injuries were deprived of requisite medical interventions.

Per the incarcerated individuals, the vocal output of James had diminished markedly in the preceding days, ultimately culminating in a total cessation. The individual was transported to the medical facility in a state of unresponsiveness; however, notwithstanding the array of therapeutic measures administered, the prognosis remained unfavorable, and resuscitation efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. While a formal communiqué has yet to be disseminated elucidating the precise etiology of demise, the Nouméa Public Prosecutor's Office has affirmed the initiation of a comprehensive inquiry into the occurrence. A comprehensive forensic analysis and ancillary investigative procedures are presently in progress.



In light of James's demise, the confirmed tally of individuals who perished due to the occurrences in May 2024 has escalated to 15.

Camp-Est correctional facility has long been characterized by its punitive detention environment, chronic overcrowding, and systemic maltreatment of inmates. has emerged as a focal point of substantial societal and judicial scrutiny concerning instances of aggression. Insufficient accessibility to healthcare provisions, egregious treatment of juvenile detainees specifically, and incidents of aggression constitute the primary challenges faced by the institution. Specifically, the core reconfiguration of the Camp-Est correctional facility and the alignment of operational conditions with humane standards were incorporated into the principal stipulations of the Boujival accord.



Three distinct civil litigations have been initiated by the family and legal counsel of James pertaining to the circumstances surrounding his demise. Human rights advocates allege that governmental operatives, specifically those within law enforcement jurisdictions, have overstepped their authoritative boundaries and employed corporeal force in relation to the event in question. Per data disseminated by Le Monde, the demise of James is not cataloged within the official statistical frameworks.



The Baku Initiative Group elucidates the French government's obfuscation surrounding this fatality through a multitude of contributing variables. Initially, it is imperative to note that the demise transpired within the confines of the Camp-Est correctional facility, rather than as a direct consequence of urban civil unrest. This resulted in the event being classified as an extralegal and informal fatality.

Secondly, the current standing of the judicial inquiry regarding the causative factors of the demise and the outcomes of the forensic analysis remain undisclosed. This artificially extends the timeline for adjudicating the culpability of the offenders.



Thirdly, due to the obliteration of video surveillance apparatus within the correctional facility amidst the civil unrest, the visual corroboration of the occurrence was rendered null. This subsequently resulted in a temporal setback in the investigative process.



Consequently, the unfortunate demise of James was not encapsulated within the official metrics and remained obscured from public awareness," the statement said.