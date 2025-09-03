AD Acquires Underdog Media, Expanding Access To Premium Publisher Inventory
Underdog Media will be integrated under the portfolio, a division of Interactive Media, Inc.
This move offers DSPs unprecedented access to unique, one-hop supply chain inventory with superior viewability metrics. In addition, the acquisition provides a direct path to premium, third-party publisher experiences while leveraging the division's unique demand capabilities to drive higher revenues for publishers and increased performance for direct advertisers.
"By bringing together Underdog Media's publisher relationships, 100% viewable ad products, and direct DSP access with advertisers and programmatic tech, we're building a stronger marketplace," said Matt Leardini, President of "This means advertisers get more reach and performance, publishers see stronger revenue, and everyone benefits from a clearer, more transparent process. The opportunities across our publisher network make this a real win for advertisers, publishers, and the wider digital advertising ecosystem. Most importantly, this integration brings together two teams with deep experience and proven innovation in digital advertising."
Underdog Media's expertise in high-quality publisher inventory aligns seamlessly with mission to empower companies to maximize their digital assets and build revenue streams in an increasingly complex online ecosystem.
“Since 2007, we've been building something special at Underdog Media – starting with our top digital talent and creating proprietary ad formats that actually work for our advertisers and providing a revenue stream that publishers can count on,” said Shayne Mihalka, CEO & Founder of Underdog Media. "Teaming up with gives us the firepower to do what we do best, just bigger. More premium publishers, better tools for advertisers, and the same results-driven approach our clients love."
About Interactive Media, Inc. is a leader in next-generation digital media and performance advertising platform that helps brands and publishers drive results through precision data, contextual AI, and scalable innovation. With more than two decades of experience across search, display, native, and video advertising, is reshaping the future of digital media. The family of companies include AdMedia, Public Good and along with a global team of over 350 professionals across the USA, Canada, UK, India, and Dubai, serving many of the world's leading brands and publishers.
