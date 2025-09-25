Japanese City Enacts Ordinance to Curb Excessive Screen Exposure
(MENAFN) Toyoake, a city in central Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, has enacted a pioneering ordinance urging residents to restrict their daily use of smartphones, video game consoles, and other digital devices to two hours outside work and school hours. The measure, which carries no penalties, aims to address rising concerns over the harmful effects of excessive screen exposure, media reported.
Scheduled to take effect on October 1, the ordinance warns that prolonged video streaming can result in negative consequences such as sleep deprivation and diminished family interaction. It specifically advises elementary school children to cease smartphone use by 9 p.m., while junior high students and older are recommended to stop by 10 p.m., highlighting that "sufficient sleep is essential for physical and mental growth" in all children under 18.
Additionally, the city encourages parents to create household rules around device use, with a commitment to provide consultation support for families.
Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki told media the recommended two-hour screen time aligns with healthy sleep standards set by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which found that keeping weekday device use within this limit helps prevent sleep deprivation.
