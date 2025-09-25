Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese City Enacts Ordinance to Curb Excessive Screen Exposure

Japanese City Enacts Ordinance to Curb Excessive Screen Exposure


2025-09-25 05:16:11
(MENAFN) Toyoake, a city in central Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, has enacted a pioneering ordinance urging residents to restrict their daily use of smartphones, video game consoles, and other digital devices to two hours outside work and school hours. The measure, which carries no penalties, aims to address rising concerns over the harmful effects of excessive screen exposure, media reported.

Scheduled to take effect on October 1, the ordinance warns that prolonged video streaming can result in negative consequences such as sleep deprivation and diminished family interaction. It specifically advises elementary school children to cease smartphone use by 9 p.m., while junior high students and older are recommended to stop by 10 p.m., highlighting that "sufficient sleep is essential for physical and mental growth" in all children under 18.

Additionally, the city encourages parents to create household rules around device use, with a commitment to provide consultation support for families.

Toyoake Mayor Masafumi Kouki told media the recommended two-hour screen time aligns with healthy sleep standards set by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which found that keeping weekday device use within this limit helps prevent sleep deprivation.

MENAFN25092025000045017169ID1110109518

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search