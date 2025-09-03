Türkiye Approves UN Deal to Counter Cultural Property Crimes
(MENAFN) Türkiye has committed to providing financial support to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for a project aimed at curbing the exploitation of cultural property in international organized crime and money laundering.
The agreement between Türkiye and the UN, approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.
The project, titled “Improving the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Southeast Europe and Preventing the Use of Cultural Assets in Transnational Organized Crime and Money Laundering Activities,” will be funded by Türkiye. The initiative seeks to protect cultural heritage and tackle the misuse of cultural assets by criminal syndicates.
Both Türkiye and the UNODC have pledged to promptly notify each other of any developments that could impede or jeopardize the success of the project.
Furthermore, the UN will take on the responsibility of overseeing and regularly assessing the progress of the initiative. The project is designed to address complex, multi-dimensional threats posed by serious organized crime on a global scale.
