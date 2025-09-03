Beijing prepares for big diplomatic army appearance, featuring international leaders
(MENAFN) Beijing is preparing for a major diplomatic and military showcase on Wednesday, with Chinese President Xi Jinping welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un among the high-profile attendees.
The parade, marking China’s victory over Japan in World War II and the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, will feature China’s military strength and an address from Xi, who is now serving his third term as president and head of the Communist Party. For Kim, this will be his first time attending an international event since taking power in 2011, and it will mark the first gathering of the leaders of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea at a single venue.
Reports indicate that representatives from at least 26 nations have been invited to the event, underscoring Beijing’s effort to project both military capability and diplomatic reach.
Commenting on the significance of the occasion, a political analyst noted: “It obviously is a very important occasion.” He added, “This is of great importance in times of great instability, uncertainty, and growing tensions as a result” of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
The US trade measures have unsettled global markets, hitting both allies and rivals with additional duties. Although China has managed to negotiate temporary pauses on tariffs, the extra levies still apply to exports from key partners such as South Korea and Japan. “Rules-based era has been undermined if not torn up by Trump. World Trade Organization means nothing, … imposing tariffs blindly, (is) kind of ego-centric basis without any discussions,” the analyst remarked.
