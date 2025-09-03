Jordan, Azerbaijan Strengthen Ties Through Housing, Construction Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen held talks on Wednesday with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of construction, contracting, and housing development.During the meeting, Abu Al-Samen underscored the importance of transforming the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations into practical and impactful partnerships, particularly in sectors that drive economic growth. He praised Ambassador Salimov for his continued efforts in fostering closer ties and collaboration since taking up his post in Amman.The Minister also shared insights into the ministry's upcoming strategic projects and initiatives, noting Jordan's interest in building long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. Areas of potential collaboration include housing programs, infrastructure development, and technical knowledge exchange, all aimed at mutual economic benefit.Ambassador Salimov welcomed the opportunity to deepen cooperation, expressing his country's readiness to engage more actively with Jordan in shared projects and joint ventures within the housing and construction sectors.