Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan, Azerbaijan Strengthen Ties Through Housing, Construction Cooperation


2025-09-03 05:07:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen held talks on Wednesday with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of construction, contracting, and housing development.
During the meeting, Abu Al-Samen underscored the importance of transforming the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations into practical and impactful partnerships, particularly in sectors that drive economic growth. He praised Ambassador Salimov for his continued efforts in fostering closer ties and collaboration since taking up his post in Amman.
The Minister also shared insights into the ministry's upcoming strategic projects and initiatives, noting Jordan's interest in building long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. Areas of potential collaboration include housing programs, infrastructure development, and technical knowledge exchange, all aimed at mutual economic benefit.
Ambassador Salimov welcomed the opportunity to deepen cooperation, expressing his country's readiness to engage more actively with Jordan in shared projects and joint ventures within the housing and construction sectors.

MENAFN03092025000117011021ID1110010772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search