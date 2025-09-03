Jordan, Azerbaijan Strengthen Ties Through Housing, Construction Cooperation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen held talks on Wednesday with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of construction, contracting, and housing development.
During the meeting, Abu Al-Samen underscored the importance of transforming the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations into practical and impactful partnerships, particularly in sectors that drive economic growth. He praised Ambassador Salimov for his continued efforts in fostering closer ties and collaboration since taking up his post in Amman.
The Minister also shared insights into the ministry's upcoming strategic projects and initiatives, noting Jordan's interest in building long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. Areas of potential collaboration include housing programs, infrastructure development, and technical knowledge exchange, all aimed at mutual economic benefit.
Ambassador Salimov welcomed the opportunity to deepen cooperation, expressing his country's readiness to engage more actively with Jordan in shared projects and joint ventures within the housing and construction sectors.
Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Al-Samen held talks on Wednesday with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Jordan, Eldar Salimov, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of construction, contracting, and housing development.
During the meeting, Abu Al-Samen underscored the importance of transforming the strong diplomatic relations between the two nations into practical and impactful partnerships, particularly in sectors that drive economic growth. He praised Ambassador Salimov for his continued efforts in fostering closer ties and collaboration since taking up his post in Amman.
The Minister also shared insights into the ministry's upcoming strategic projects and initiatives, noting Jordan's interest in building long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan. Areas of potential collaboration include housing programs, infrastructure development, and technical knowledge exchange, all aimed at mutual economic benefit.
Ambassador Salimov welcomed the opportunity to deepen cooperation, expressing his country's readiness to engage more actively with Jordan in shared projects and joint ventures within the housing and construction sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment