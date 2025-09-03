No Entry 2 Update: Diljit Dosanjh Out, Boney Kapoor Confirms New Casting In The Works

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry is making headlines once again, this time for a major casting shake-up. Producer Boney Kapoor has officially confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh, who was initially signed on as one of the leads in No Entry 2, is no longer part of the project.

Diljit Dosanjh Opts Out Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Boney Kapoor revealed in a recent interview with NDTV that Diljit's tight schedule and international commitments led to his exit.“Yes, we parted ways amicably as the shooting dates weren't aligning with his schedule. We hope to collaborate on a Punjabi film soon,” Kapoor said. Diljit is currently occupied with his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, which clashes with the film's shooting timeline.

New Casting Underway: Three Leads, Triple Roles

While the full star cast for No Entry 2 remains under wraps, the initial lineup included Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. With Diljit now out, the makers are in the process of finalizing a replacement. Media reports suggest that the film will feature three male leads in triple roles, totaling nine characters - promising triple the confusion and comedy. Additionally, the film is rumored to cast 10 actresses, although no official names have been announced.

The Legacy of No Entry

Directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2005, No Entry was a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, it was a laugh riot that audiences still remember fondly. With No Entry 2, the makers aim to recreate that magic with a new-age twist and a younger ensemble, though fan expectations remain sky-high.