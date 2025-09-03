No Entry 2 Update: Diljit Dosanjh Out, Boney Kapoor Confirms New Casting In The Works
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2005 comedy blockbuster No Entry is making headlines once again, this time for a major casting shake-up. Producer Boney Kapoor has officially confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh, who was initially signed on as one of the leads in No Entry 2, is no longer part of the project.
Diljit Dosanjh Opts Out Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Boney Kapoor revealed in a recent interview with NDTV that Diljit's tight schedule and international commitments led to his exit.“Yes, we parted ways amicably as the shooting dates weren't aligning with his schedule. We hope to collaborate on a Punjabi film soon,” Kapoor said. Diljit is currently occupied with his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, which clashes with the film's shooting timeline.
New Casting Underway: Three Leads, Triple Roles
While the full star cast for No Entry 2 remains under wraps, the initial lineup included Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh. With Diljit now out, the makers are in the process of finalizing a replacement. Media reports suggest that the film will feature three male leads in triple roles, totaling nine characters - promising triple the confusion and comedy. Additionally, the film is rumored to cast 10 actresses, although no official names have been announced.
The Legacy of No Entry
Directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2005, No Entry was a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year. Starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan, it was a laugh riot that audiences still remember fondly. With No Entry 2, the makers aim to recreate that magic with a new-age twist and a younger ensemble, though fan expectations remain sky-high.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment