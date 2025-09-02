Dh100,000 Contract: Expo City Dubai's Alif Unveils Challenge For Content Creators

Content creators in the UAE now have a chance to land a three-month paid contract worth Dh100,000, producing four original videos per month, beside the title of Alif's first-ever Chief Content Creator.

Alif, a pavillion at Expo City Dubai that introduces visitors to an immersive visual experience, has launched the #AlifChallenge, calling on digital storytellers to create a short video (15 to 60 seconds) that brings its futuristic space to life. From ancient desert caravans to Mars missions and larger-than-life giants crafted by Lord of the Rings creators Weta Workshop, Alif offers creators a stage filled with movement, momentum, and imagination.

The winner will be awarded a three-month contract and will serve as the creative voice of Alif, producing four original videos per month and gaining behind-the-scenes access to shape the attraction's digital presence.

“This is not just about going viral, it is about curating culture,” the organisers said in a statement.“The chosen Chief Content Creator will shape how the world sees one of Dubai's most dynamic visitor attractions.”

How to apply

The Expo City Dubai attraction has outlined three simple steps for content creators who would like to join the challenge:



Register online to apply for the challenge and to receive a free Alif creator pass

Visit Alif and film a short video between September 1 and October 5 Post and tag using @visitalif, #AlifChallenge, and #AlifCCC, then submit the link through an official form

Entries will be judged on creativity, originality, engagement, and ability to inspire. The winner will be announced on October 12 during the Alif Galactic Adventures Festival, which coincides with International Space Week.