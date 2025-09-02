Investors Turn North: Lapland Vacation Homes Attract Global Buyers

KotiSome LKV CEO Jussi Pirhonen. The image is free for publication by the media. Photo credit: MökkiKeiju

KotiSome LKV CEO Jussi Pirhonen. The image is free for publication by the media. Photo credit: MURU Productions

Short-term rentals grew by 17% in the past year and already account for more than one-third of Lapland's nearly half-a-billion-euro accommodation market.

- Jussi Pirhonen, CEO of KotiSome LKV LaplandKITTILä, LAPLAND, FINLAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Property investors are increasingly turning their attention to Finnish Lapland. The cabin market is driving growth: short-term rentals grew 17% over the past year and now account for over one-third of Lapland's nearly €500 million accommodation market.Jussi Pirhonen, CEO of KotiSome Lappi LKV, highlights that the resorts of Levi and Ylläs offer investors a compelling combination of strong demand and rising rental prices.GROWTH IN TOURISM AND RISING SHORT-TERM RENTAL DEMANDFrom July 2024 to June 2025 , Lapland recorded 5.5 million paid overnight stays, up 7% year-on-year. Traditional accommodations accounted for 3.4 million nights (+1%), while cabins and vacation homes saw 2.1 million nights (+17%). Short-term rental growth is clearly the market's engine, with strong occupancy rates and rising rental income.International visitors now make up over 60% of overnight stays, reinforcing Lapland's position as a global destination. Pirhonen notes:“Domestic demand fluctuates, but international tourists provide long-term stability. Lapland is increasingly a global destination, not just a Finnish getaway.”DIRECT AIR ACCESS FUELS INTERNATIONAL DEMANDLapland's airports have seen strong growth in passenger traffic:Rovaniemi airport: 511,000 (+27%)Kittilä airport: 213,000 (+9%), 55% internationalIvalo airport: 129,000 (+7%)Kemi airport: 17,600 (+5%)New routes, including KLM's direct winter 2025–26 flight from Amsterdam to Kittilä and increased Helsinki–Rovaniemi connections, enhance accessibility.“The international influx is not a trend but a permanent shift. Levi and Ylläs benefit the most,” says Pirhonen.CABIN MARKET OUTSHINES URBAN RENTALSRovaniemi recently overtook Tampere as Finland's top city for property investors, while the capital region slid to the bottom of the rankings . Pirhonen adds:“With urban demand slowing and Lapland's growing, Levi and Ylläs cabins offer a more attractive investment than any city studio in our capital, Helsinki.”INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS TAKE NOTICESameli Lähdesmäki, CEO of PolarHouse, sees great potential:“Kittilä is an affordable and accessible alternative to the Alps for Central European tourists. Lapland's appeal comes from high-quality slopes, tranquility, and pristine nature.” Polar House plans to build nearly 100 new vacation homes in Levi and Ylläs.The main international markets are the UK, France, and Germany, with growing interest from the U.S. Foreign buyers increasingly participate in the vacation home market.LAPLAND AS A SAFE INVESTMENT HAVENAccording to the Finnish Real Estate Federation , Lapland saw a 27% increase in cabin sales in January–June 2025 compared to last year, with prices reaching a ten-year high. Nationwide, cabin market turnover was €213 million (+17%), of which Lapland accounted for €40.4 million (+19%).Pirhonen concludes:“Levi and Ylläs cabins offer both stable demand and excellent return potential-a choice for growth-oriented, forward-looking investors.”KotiSome LKV has developed services to protect investors and manage costs. Their LakiTurva service provides free legal guidance throughout the seller's liability period, while their brokerage fee calculator ensures investors pay only for actual work performed-maximizing returns.

