Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany's top military commander states Russia targeted his plane

Germany's top military commander states Russia targeted his plane


2025-09-01 09:37:21
(MENAFN) Germany’s top military official revealed that his aircraft had been targeted twice by Russian GPS jamming attacks while flying over the Baltic Sea region in recent months.

Gen. Carsten Breuer, speaking at a Berlin press briefing, said he did not have full details on the latest GPS interference reported to have affected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but emphasized that such attacks have been occurring more frequently.

“I have personally experienced this twice,” he told reporters. “The first incident occurred while my plane was flying over the Baltic Sea as I was traveling northward. The second incident was during a visit to a military exercise in Lithuania, the Iran Wolf exercise.”

Authorities confirmed that von der Leyen’s plane encountered GPS jamming on Sunday during her flight to Bulgaria. “We can confirm there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely,” a Commission spokesperson said. “We have received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia.”

MENAFN01092025000045017281ID1110001909

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search