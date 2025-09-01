Germany's top military commander states Russia targeted his plane
(MENAFN) Germany’s top military official revealed that his aircraft had been targeted twice by Russian GPS jamming attacks while flying over the Baltic Sea region in recent months.
Gen. Carsten Breuer, speaking at a Berlin press briefing, said he did not have full details on the latest GPS interference reported to have affected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, but emphasized that such attacks have been occurring more frequently.
“I have personally experienced this twice,” he told reporters. “The first incident occurred while my plane was flying over the Baltic Sea as I was traveling northward. The second incident was during a visit to a military exercise in Lithuania, the Iran Wolf exercise.”
Authorities confirmed that von der Leyen’s plane encountered GPS jamming on Sunday during her flight to Bulgaria. “We can confirm there was GPS jamming, but the plane landed safely,” a Commission spokesperson said. “We have received information from Bulgarian authorities that they suspect this blatant interference was carried out by Russia.”
