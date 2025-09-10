Magali Nehemy
Assistant Professor, Department of Earth & Environmental Science,
University of British Columbia
Magali F. Nehemy is an ecohydrologist and Assistant Professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) - Okanagan. Her research examines how vegetation, soils, and climate interact to influence water storage, movement, and availability. Her main research focus is the water sources and age (recent vs old precipitation) of transpiration and their role in impacting streamflow generation and water availability. She uses isotope tracing, hydrometric monitoring, and modelling to study forested ecosystems in Canada, New Zealand, and Brazil. She leads the Hillslope Ecohydrology Research (H.E.R.) Lab and collaborates with many researchers and communities across the different ecosystems.Experience
–present
Assistant Professor, University of British Columbia
University of Saskatchewan, Hydrology
