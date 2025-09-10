Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magali Nehemy

Magali Nehemy


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Department of Earth & Environmental Science, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles Activity

Magali F. Nehemy is an ecohydrologist and Assistant Professor at the University of British Columbia (UBC) - Okanagan. Her research examines how vegetation, soils, and climate interact to influence water storage, movement, and availability. Her main research focus is the water sources and age (recent vs old precipitation) of transpiration and their role in impacting streamflow generation and water availability. She uses isotope tracing, hydrometric monitoring, and modelling to study forested ecosystems in Canada, New Zealand, and Brazil. She leads the Hillslope Ecohydrology Research (H.E.R.) Lab and collaborates with many researchers and communities across the different ecosystems.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, University of British Columbia
Education
  • University of Saskatchewan, Hydrology

The Conversation

MENAFN01092025000199003603ID1110001543

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search