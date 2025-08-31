Veteran Filmmaker Prem Sagar, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 86

Filmmaker and son of Ramanand Sagar, the creator of the Ramayan series, Prem Sagar, passed away on Sunday. He breathed his last at 10 am. He was 84 years old. According to media reports, Prem Sagar had been ill for a long time. He was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. On Sunday, his condition suddenly deteriorated, and he passed away. According to reports, Prem Sagar's last rites will be performed on Sunday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

About Producer-Cinematographer Prem Sagar

Prem Sagar was the son of Ramanand Sagar, the producer-director of the most famous TV serial Ramayan. Prem Sagar studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. He studied camera and photography there. After completing his studies, he started working in his father Ramanand Sagar's company, Sagar Arts. Prem Sagar worked as a cameraman in Ramanand Sagar's serial Ramayan. Apart from this, he also worked as a cinematographer with his father in several serials like Vikram Betal, Luv Kush, and Shri Krishna.

About Prem Sagar's TV Serials and Films

Prem Sagar carried forward his father Ramanand Sagar's legacy. He worked with his father for a long time. He directed the TV serial Alif Laila. Apart from this, he also produced religious serials like Kakbhushundi Ramayan (2024) and Kamadhenu Gaumata (2025). He also worked on projects like Hum Tere Aashiq Hain (1979), Basera (2009), and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (2010). He worked as a photographer and cinematographer in films. He handled the technical department of the 1968 film Ankhen starring Dharmendra and Mala Sinha and the 1972 film Lalkar starring Rajendra Kumar and Mala Sinha. He was the cinematographer of the 1976 film Charas starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Ramayan's Ram-Lakshman Mourn Prem Sagar's Demise

Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in the serial Ramayan, expressed grief and paid tribute to Prem Sagar's demise. Sharing a photo of Prem Sagar on Instagram, he wrote - The news of the demise of Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Ramanand Sagar ji, who gave form to the Ramayan TV serial and brought Lord Shri Ram's dignity, ideals, and teachings to the masses through electronic media, is extremely saddening. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give the departed soul a place at his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti. At the same time, Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman, shared a photo of Prem Sagar on his Insta story and wrote - It is with great sadness that I share this sad news. Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar ji, has passed away. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this difficult time.