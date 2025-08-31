German Chancellor Reaffirms EU Support for Moldova Amid Russian Threats
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed the European Union’s firm commitment to backing Moldova against escalating Russian aggression during a press event in Chisinau on Wednesday.
“Not a day passes without massive hybrid attacks from Russia ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in this country,” Merz declared, highlighting the relentless pressure facing Moldova.
“Moldovan democracy is on target. The free, open, liberal society is the target. And that’s why Europe will continue helping Moldova,” he added, underlining the EU’s dedication to safeguarding Moldova’s sovereignty and democratic progress.
Speaking alongside the leaders of France, Poland, and Moldova, Merz’s remarks came just days before Moldova marks the 34th anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.
He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of pursuing imperial ambitions, stating that Putin regards the Soviet collapse as “the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century” and aims to “turn back time” by reintegrating Moldova into Russia’s orbit.
While voicing support for ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine, Merz cautioned against yielding to Russian demands that would force Ukraine into surrender.
“We want peace in Ukraine to finally prevail. Ideally, today and immediately. But not at any price. We don't want a capitulation of Ukraine. Such a capitulation would only buy Russia time. And Putin would use this time to prepare for the next war,” he warned.
Merz also strongly endorsed Moldova’s bid to join the EU, emphasizing the critical role of reforms in advancing accession talks.
