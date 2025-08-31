Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Namibia’s road accident cause death of fourteen civilians

2025-08-31 04:46:56
(MENAFN) A tragic road accident in Namibia’s south-central region on Saturday claimed the lives of eleven correctional service members, a police officer, and two civilians.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reported that the collision occurred on the B1 highway near Mariental, approximately 167 miles from Windhoek, the nation’s capital.

"My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones and to the men and women of the Namibia correctional service and the Namibian police force who are mourning their colleagues. No words can truly capture the depth of this loss," Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a statement.

The incident involved a police van carrying six people, including five officers and a civilian, and a Namibia Correctional Service van with 13 occupants.

Three of the injured were critically hurt and are receiving medical care at a hospital.

