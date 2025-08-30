US Approves Patriot Air Defense System Aid to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The US State Department authorized a potential $179.1 million foreign military sale to Ukraine for the upkeep of its Patriot air defense system and related components, as announced by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Friday.
Ukraine had requested services and equipment to maintain its Patriot systems, which include both classified and unclassified spare parts, maintenance services, software upgrades, system alterations, test tools, communication devices, and technical support.
According to the agency, this sale would align with US foreign policy goals.
"The proposed sale will improve Ukraine's ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability," the statement read.
The agency emphasized that the sale would support Ukraine in "meeting current and future threats" while ensuring no impact on the regional military balance.
Additionally, the State Department authorized the potential sale of $150 million worth of satellite communications services to Ukraine, along with an $8.5 billion Integrated Battle Command System-enabled Patriot sale to Denmark.
These approvals come on the heels of US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding European countries offering security guarantees through ground deployments, with the US possibly providing air support.
Earlier, the State Department approved $825 million in air-delivered munitions for Ukraine.
