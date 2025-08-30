UAE: Need To Renew Your Indian Passport? How To Apply
The United Arab Emirates is rightfully called a 'melting pot of cultures' by those residing here. The nation has a significant number of expatriates that reside in the country.
According to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community is the largest in the country, making up 30 per cent of the population. The number of resident Indian Nationals is estimated to be 3.5 million in 2021 as per UAE records.
A question that possibly crosses several minds is 'how do I renew my Indian passport?' Khaleej Times has put together a list of all you need to know, which you can find below:
Documents required
- The filled online passport application form (Form can be found at )
Current original passport for submission, along with any additional booklets Clear photocopy of the passport's first, last and address page. Along with any other endorsement pages, valid UAE visa page, and additional booklets (if any)
All signatures in the application form should be in black ink and signed in the presence of BLS International Services Customer Service Officer All applicants should submit the application in person for identification (including minors and new born babies)
2 recent clear photos 51mm x 51mm (not older than three months, no uniform)
Photo specifications
Starting September 1, 2025, applicants will be obliged to include photographs that meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) standards - the global benchmarks for biometric and travel document identity.
The following are the new passport photo guidelines, as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation:
- Photo format: Coloured photo on a plain white background, dimensions 630*810 pixels
Framing and composition: Close up of the head and top of the shoulders, with the face covering 80-85 per cent of the frame Image quality:
- No computer alterations or filters
- Natural skin tones must be visible
- Photo must not be blurredLighting:
- Even, uniform lighting with no shadows
- No flash reflections, glare, or red-eye effect
- Proper brightness and contrast
- Facial features:
- Eyes must be open and clearly visible (No hair covering the eyes).
- Mouth must remain closed
- Full face in front view, head centred and not tilted
- Entire head should be visible, from top of hair to chin
- Accessories and coverings
- Eyeglasses should be removed to avoid reflections
- Head coverings are only permitted for religious reasons; entire facial features from chin to forehead as well as both edges of the face must be clearly visible
- Expression: Neutral and natural expression
Camera distance: Photo should be taken 1.5 metres away
Fees
- For adults (36 pages booklet) - Dh285
For adults (60 pages jumbo booklet) – Dh380 For Tatkal Service (36 pages booklet) – Dh855
For Tatkal Service (60 pages jumbo booklet) – Dh950 Services Charge - Dh9
Indian Community Welfare Fund – Dh8
Tatkal services (Urgent)
In case of emergency, an applicant can visit the Consulate and pay an additional fee under the 'Tatkal scheme' to issue their passport on same day.
