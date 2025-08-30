Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Class 9 Student Gives Birth In School Toilet In Karnataka


2025-08-30 03:01:47
Representational Photo

Yadgir- A 17-year-old class 9 student of a government-run residential school gave birth to a baby boy in the school's toilet, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 2 pm on August 27 at a school in Shahapur taluk of the district.

The matter came to light after the girl's classmates, who reportedly saw her in labour, alerted the school administration, police said.

According to the FIR, the girl-aged 17 years and seven months-was full-term pregnant and had been“sexually assaulted” by an unidentified person about nine months ago.

Initially, the girl, said to be under“immense stress,” refused to reveal details of the incident or the person involved. She only told authorities that she developed stomach pain while in the washroom and delivered the baby there.

