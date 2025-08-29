Magnesium Iodide Market Set To Hit $231.4 Million By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 29, 2025 6:20 am - Industry revenue for Magnesium Iodide is estimated to rise to $231.4 million by 2035 from $133.9 million of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 5.1% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Magnesium Iodide is critical across several key applications including magnesium supplements, lab reagents & catalysts, advanced material production and photo-fission product detection. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Magnesium Iodide's Product Form, Application, Production Process, Distribution Channel and End-User Industries including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Magnesium Iodide market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Merck KGaA, American Elements, Finetech Industry Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, NOAH Technologies Corporation, ChemPur GmbH, ABCR GmbH, Anvia Chemicals, City Chemical LLC, Strem Chemicals Inc, GFS Chemicals Inc and Materion Corporation.

The Magnesium Iodide market is projected to expand substantially, driven by rising pharmaceutical demands and growth in chemical synthesis. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Enhanced Agricultural Production.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as advancements in chemical laboratories, increasing pharmaceutical r&d activities and graduate towards greener technologies, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., China, Germany, Japan and India.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Europe are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like regulatory constraints and market volatility, Magnesium Iodide market's supply chain from raw material procurement / substance production / formulation & packaging to distribution & end-users is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Brazil, South Africa and Turkey for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

