Caught On Camera: Lucky Escape For Bystanders As Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Restaurant Wall In Bengaluru

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a terrifying incident, an intoxicated driver jumped a road divider and slammed his vehicle into a restaurant wall in Bengaluru. Bystanders near the establishment narrowly avoided being struck by the speeding car, escaping by mere inches.

The accident, which took place around 11:35 pm on Thursday in the Indiranagar locality, was captured on CCTV. The video has since gone viral across social media platforms.

According to police report, a Skoda sedan was being driven by 42-year-old Derrick Tony, who was traveling at excessive speeds from 18th Main Road toward 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar area.

They said that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Tony reportedly failed to navigate a left turn, causing the vehicle to mount the divider instead. The car struck a two-wheeler before crashing into the exterior wall of a Barbeque Nation outlet, resulting in significant structural damage.

While the group of diners standing outside remained unhurt, the motorcyclist, identified as Jabir Ahmed, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for medical attention. No fatalities were recorded.

A formal complaint led to a case being registered at the Jeevan Bheema Nagar Traffic Police Station, where a detailed investigation is currently underway.

Around 25 individuals sustained injuries on Saturday after a Rajasthan Roadways bus collided with a pickup truck amid dense fog on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway (NH-48), according to a PTI report.

The crash occurred near Paota, forcing the bus to mount the road divider.

Emergency responders transported all injured parties to the Paota sub-district hospital. From there, the bus driver and two passengers were subsequently referred to a medical facility in Jaipur for specialized treatment.

Pragpura Station House Officer (SHO) Bhajna Ram stated that a police unit arrived at the scene immediately after being notified of the collision. The officer explained that the Delhi-bound bus slammed into the stationary pickup vehicle because of near-zero visibility caused by the heavy morning mist. Authorities noted that the impact caused the bus to climb the divider, though no fatalities were reported in the incident. Further investigations into the crash are currently underway.

Punjab: 4 people killed after car collides with bus in Hoshiarpur

Four people were killed in a tragic accident early Saturday morning when their car collided with a bus in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, ANI reported.

The fatal crash occurred around 5 am, with officials identifying dense fog and significantly reduced visibility as the primary causes of the collision.

Assistant-Sub Inspector (ASI) Anil Kumar told ANI: "The people in the car were on the way to Amritsar, and the bus was departing from Hoshiarpur... The incident happened at around 5 am."

"All victims died on the spot, and their are kept in the civil hospital," he added.