US National Park Passes: Covering Trump's Face Could Lead To Fines Or Replacement Fees
Trump's face appears on the America the Beautiful national parks pass starting January 1, alongside George Washington.'Void if altered' policy tightened
The National Park Service has updated its“Void if Altered” rules to clarify that placing stickers or other coverings on the front of a pass could render it invalid, according to SFGate.
“Defacing the pass in any way, including writing on it or adding stickers or other coverings, is a form of altering the pass,” the policy states, per SFGate.
“Altering a pass can cover up important information and required security features necessary to prevent fraud.”Fines, replacements or day passes possible
Under the revised guidelines, park staff are allowed to use discretion when encountering altered passes. According to the report, rangers may still accept a pass if its security features - including a mountain-shaped foil hologram - remain visible.
However, staff can also ask visitors to remove stickers on the spot or require them to purchase a day pass or a replacement pass.Also Read | Greenland leaders draw a line as Trump vows action: 'Don't want to be Americans'
