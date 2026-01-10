BJP Alleges 'Breakdown Of Constitution' In Bengal After ED Raid Row

BJP Alleges 'Constitutional Breakdown' in Bengal

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, on Saturday, said that there is a "total breakdown of constitutional machinery" in the state. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya demanded that the custodians of the Constitution intervene immediately to ensure law and order is maintained.

"What is happening in West Bengal is not only the absence of law and order. It tantamounts to the total breakdown of constitutional machinery. The demand of the hour is that the custodians of the Constitution should intervene immediately," he stated.

The remark comes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allegedly interfered during an ED raid in Kolkata at the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Mamata Banerjee Hits Back at Centre

Earlier, Banerjee questioned the legality of the raid, alleging that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

"At 6:00 am, they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies, and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.

ED Accuses CM of Removing Evidence

Countering the Chief Minister's allegations, the ED accused Mamata Banerjee of entering the residential premises of Prateek Jain, director of I-PAC, during the ongoing search operation and taking away "key evidence", including physical documents and electronic devices.

"Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices," the ED said, adding that her convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office, from where "Ms Banerjee, her aides and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidence".

TMC Protests in Delhi

On Friday, TMC MPs in Delhi staged a protest at the Home Ministry in Delhi, raising slogans against Amit Shah, alleging "misuse" of the probe agency. Delhi Police later detained the TMC MPs and took them to Parliament Street police station. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)