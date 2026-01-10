Karnataka Opposes Malayalam As First Language In Kannada Schools In Kerala

A fresh linguistic controversy has erupted between Karnataka and Kerala over the implementation of the 'Malayalam Language Bill-2025' in Kasaragod district. The bill makes Malayalam the first language in Kannada medium schools, which has sparked strong opposition from Karnataka. Authorities in the state argue that the legislation infringes on the rights of Kannadigas living in the border areas and undermines linguistic freedom. In response, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi announced that a delegation led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will soon approach the President of India to request that the bill not be approved.

Karnataka Voices Strong Opposition

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already publicly criticised the bill, posting on 'X' and urging Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to immediately withdraw it. He described the Kerala Malayalam Language Bill-2025, which makes learning Malayalam compulsory as a first language in Kannada medium schools in Kerala, as an assault on linguistic freedom.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Friday, Tangadagi said,“This bill is likely to adversely affect the interests of Kannadigas in the border areas, especially in Kasaragod. There are approximately 7.5 lakh Kannadigas and 210 Kannada medium schools in the district. Under Article 350B of the Constitution, a request will be made to the President not to approve the bill sent by the Kerala government.”

He added that discussions have already taken place with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and steps will be taken to urge the Kerala Governor and Chief Minister to reconsider the bill. The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority has also sent a letter to the Kerala government opposing the legislation.

What the Bill Proposes?

The LDF government in Kerala passed the 'Malayalam Language Bill-2025' in the Assembly on October 6, 2025, and it is now awaiting the Governor's approval.

Currently, both English and Malayalam are recognised as official languages in Kerala. The new bill proposes to make Malayalam the official language across government offices, education, judiciary, public communication, commerce, and the digital domain. As a result, Malayalam will have to be taught as the first language in Kannada medium schools, including those in Kasaragod.

Previously, the Kerala Assembly passed the 'Malayalam Language Bill-2015', but it did not receive the President's assent due to provisions conflicting with the Official Languages Act of 1963. The central government had also expressed objections. The new bill reportedly addresses these issues.

Controversy Surrounding the Bill

The bill has sparked outrage among Kannadigas, who view it as an infringement on their linguistic rights.

Key concerns include:



Mandatory Malayalam instruction in Kannada medium schools in Kasaragod.

The potential impact on 7.5 lakh Kannadigas and 210 schools in the district. The perception that linguistic minorities are being forced to adopt Malayalam as their first language.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Past Actions

The current Kerala government, under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has attempted similar initiatives in the past:



In 2017, a bill mandating Malayalam in Kannada schools was passed but did not receive Presidential assent. In 2022, Malayalam teachers were appointed in Kannada medium schools, but this decision was later withdrawn following opposition.

These actions have contributed to ongoing tensions between Karnataka and Kerala regarding linguistic rights in the border regions.