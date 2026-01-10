India Is Hindu Nation, PM Will Be Hindu: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Counters Owaisi's Muslim PM Statement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday responded to AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's "hijab-clad woman as PM" statement, saying that even though it is constitutionally possible, India, being a Hindu nation, will see a Hindu person becoming the Prime Minister of the country. "Constitutionally, there is no bar. Anyone can become the Prime Minister. But India is a Hindu nation, Hindu civilisation, and we will always believe, and we are extremely confident that the Indian Prime Minister will always be a Hindu person," he said, while speaking to the media.

Owaisi's 'Hijab-Clad PM' Dream

Earlier, Owaisi said that one day a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of India, highlighting the inclusivity of the Indian Constitution Speaking at the election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, on Friday, Owaisi argued that such inclusivity is not offered in Pakistan's constitution, which restricts people of other religions from holding top posts. "The constitution of Pakistan clearly states that a person belonging to only one religion can become the Prime Minister of the country. Baba Sahib's constitution says that any citizen of India can become Prime Minister, CM, or mayor. It is my dream that a day will come when a hijab-clad daughter will become the Prime Minister of this country," he said.

The remarks come amid intense campaigning for Mumbai's upcoming civic elections, which are scheduled to be held on January 15. The results will be announced on January 16.

BJP Hits Back at Owaisi

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla sharply reacted to Owaisi's remarks, challenging him to make a 'Pasmanda' muslim or hijab-clad woman the president of AIMIM. "Hijabwali will become PM says Miyaan Owaisi. Miyaan Owaisi - constitution stops nobody, but I challenge you to make a Pasmanda or Hijabwali as your president of AIMIM first," Poonawalla said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)