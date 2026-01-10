Zelensky Discusses Presidential Office Priorities With Budanov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook.

"A report by Kyrylo Budanov. We discussed the priorities in the work of the Office of the President, including issues related to sanctions policy. All lines of pressure on Russia and individuals associated with it must be maintained and adapted to the changing wartime realities," Zelensky said.

He added that the sanctions toolkit will continue to be strengthened.

"Kyrylo provided updates on some of the meetings held within the diplomatic track of negotiations. We also identified domestic policy tasks that must be resolved on a priority basis," Zelensky said.

On January 2, Zelensky dismissed Budanov as chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate and appointed him head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.