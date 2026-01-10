Trial Balloon: Japan PM Takaichi Contemplates Feb. Snap Election

MENAFN - Asia Times) On the evening of Friday, January 9, the Yomiuri Shimbun issued a news flash for a report saying that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has begun considering dissolving the Diet when the ordinary session opens on 23 January and calling a snap election for the first half of February (either the 8th or the 15th). Mainichi confirmed the Yomiuri report, saying that a snap election plan has“surfaced,” but added that the prime minister will decide carefully.

This report follows seemingly ineffectual efforts by Takaichi and senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leaders to stabilize the Takaichi government by bringing the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP) into the ruling coalition.

It is possible that having made no headway with DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki – Tamaki was noncommittal in a TV appearance Friday, and there are meaningful obstacles to the DPFP's participation in a coalition – Takaichi may try to shake up the political system through a snap election, hoping that an electoral victory that confirmed Takaichi's dominance could force the DPFP to cooperate.

Indeed, because the government's biggest problem now is the upper House of Councillors, where the LDP and Ishin no Kai are still six seats short of a majority, she will have to find a way to control the upper house no matter how successful the LDP is in the general election, which chooses only the members of the lower House of Representatives.

And success, despite Takaichi's approval ratings is by no means guaranteed, given uncertainty following the breakup of the LDP-Komeito coalition and the rise of Sanseito.

Meanwhile, if she calls a snap election for February, she will greatly compress the time available to pass the 2026 budget before the new fiscal year begins on April 1, reducing the government's margin for error if something unexpected happens during the deliberations to delay the process.

If the budgetary process is delayed it also makes it unlikely that Takaichi could travel to the United States before April, meaning a narrower window for her to meet with US President Donald Trump before he visits China.

In short, as some including Takaichi ally Koichi Hagiuda have suggested, a snap election now seems like a high risk for relatively low reward. She could win the election and still have to work with multiple partners just to govern and, in the meantime, would have lost for the moment an important tool for disciplining her own party.