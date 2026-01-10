WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants' Yastika Bhatia Ruled Out For The Season

Gujarat Giants (GG) wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season, according to ESPNcricinfo. Gujarat head coach Michael Klinger confirmed the development in a video posted by the franchise on social media.

"Hope you are going well and hope the recovery is going well for you," GG coach Michael Klinger said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "Cannot wait to see you back fit and strong and be part of the Gujarat Giants in WPL season 5."

Bhatia's Injury and Auction Context

Gujarat secured the star wicketkeeper-batter for Rs 50 lakh during the WPL auction. However, Bhatia's availability for this WPL season was always in doubt, given that Bhatia had undergone an ACL surgery in October.

Before the auction, the WPL had told each franchise that if any side selected Bhatia, they would not be allowed to make a replacement during the tournament.

Bhatia's WPL Career

Prior to Gujarat, Bhatia had been with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the WPL. Across three WPL seasons, the wicketkeeper-batter made 506 runs in 28 matches, at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 113.45.

Giants Secure Win Over Warriorz

During GG's opening match against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Bhatia was seen with the team owners, cheering for her franchise from the dugout.

Meanwhile, Phoebe Litchfield's valiant 78 went in vain as UP Warriorz suffered a narrow 10-run defeat against Gujarat Giants in a high-scoring encounter at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants: 207/4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 65, Anushka Sharma 44; Sophie Ecclestone 2/32) vs UP Warriorz 197/8 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 78, Meg Lanning 30; Renuka Singh 2/25). (ANI)

