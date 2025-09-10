Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peter William Walsh

Peter William Walsh


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Profile Articles Activity

Peter is Researcher in Migration at the Migration Observatory. His research focuses on UK immigration policy.

His doctoral thesis, The Legislature in Immigration Policy-Making: A Liberal Constraint?, examines the role of the national legislature in shaping the immigration law of liberal democratic states.

Peter holds a PhD (Sociology), MPhil (Modern Society and Global Transformations), and BA (Social and Political Sciences) from the University of Cambridge.

Experience
  • –present Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford

The Conversation

MENAFN29082025000199003603ID1109993336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search