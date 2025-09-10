Peter William Walsh
-
Researcher, The Migration Observatory,
University of Oxford
Peter is Researcher in Migration at the Migration Observatory. His research focuses on UK immigration policy.
His doctoral thesis, The Legislature in Immigration Policy-Making: A Liberal Constraint?, examines the role of the national legislature in shaping the immigration law of liberal democratic states.
Peter holds a PhD (Sociology), MPhil (Modern Society and Global Transformations), and BA (Social and Political Sciences) from the University of Cambridge.
-
–present
Researcher, The Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
