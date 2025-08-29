Chinese Company Proposes Industrial Park Project In Uzbekistan
The project is planned across the Bukhara, Navoi, Fergana, and Samarkand regions, with an initial investment of $150 million for a 100-hectare site.
The industrial park will be powered by solar energy, with surplus electricity expected to be supplied to neighboring enterprises, supporting sustainable operations
Meanwhile, the data from the country's Statistics Agency shows that Uzbekistan's industrial output reached 575.6 trillion sums ($46 billion) in the first seven months of 2025, which is 6.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment