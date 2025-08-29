Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size To Worth USD 22.40 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Chemical and Materials, the global specialty fuel additives market size was reached at USD 11.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 22.40 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.11% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Ottawa, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global specialty fuel additives market size is valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 22.40 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.11% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research. The market is progressing steadily, due to strict emission regulations, consumers wanting cleaner and more efficient fuels, particularly in vehicles, aviation and biofuels, as well as improvement in advanced dosing formulations. Download a Sample Report Here @ Specialty Fuel Additives Market Overview Specialty fuel additives are chemical compounds added to fuels to improve performance, efficiency, and environmental regulations. There are many types of additives, including detergents, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, lubricity improvers, and cold flow improvers, that each serves an important purpose in improving engine performance. The demand in the additives market is being driven by government regulations for emissions, an increased interest in cleaner fuels, and more fuel usage for cars and industrial equipment. The growth is also supported by high-quality fuels for new engine technologies. Several factors such as others crude oil prices and the slow transition to electric vehicles will remain challenges, making innovation of bio-based or multi-functional fuels an important competitive advantage. Specialty Fuel Additives Market Highlights

The Asia Pacific specialty fuel additives market size is valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.15% from 2025 to 2030.

The Asia Pacific specialty fuel additives dominated the market with the largest share of 30.55% in 2024

The North America specialty fuel additives market is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.75% from 2025 to 2034

By product, the deposit control segment held the largest market share of 37.79% in 2024.

By product, the cold flow improvers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.75% over the forecast period,

By application, the gasoline segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.19% in 2024 By application, the Diesel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2034

Buy Now this Premium Research Report at a Special Price Against the List Price With [Express Delivery] @ Specialty Fuel Additives Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 12.07 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 22.40 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.11% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2020 - 2034 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Germany; U.K.; France; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled NewMarket Corporation; Innospec; BASF; Infineum International Limited; Albemarle Corporation; Baker Hughes Company; Dow; Chevron Oronite Company LLC; The Lubrizol Corporation; TotalEnergies; Dorf Ketal; Clariant; Eurenco; NALCO Champion; and Evonik Industries AG.

For more information, visit the Towards Chemical and Materials website or email the team at ... | +1 804 441 9344

What are the Major Trends in the Specialty Fuel Additives Market?



Shift toward Environmentally Friendly Additives- Regulatory pressures surrounding emissions are pushing manufacturers toward bio-based, environmentally safe fuel additives that reduce carbon footprint while maintaining the fuel savings and engine performance capacity.

Higher Demand for Multi-use Additives- Multi-use additives that provide detergents, lubrication, and corrosion are on the rise compared to using a single-use lower-priced complete solution, which lowers costs and provides better engine reliability to automotive and industrial applications.

Better Matching with Engine Advances- Current engines are designed to require tighter quality standards when selecting fuel for engine and fuel management systems. Additives appearing to be made or designed for turbocharged systems and/or direct injection systems and hybrid systems have a higher adoption because they have the capability of providing smoothness of operation, reduced relative deposits, and extended engine lifespan. Increasing Availability of Digital Tracking- Digital fuel management systems with fuel quality monitoring capability provide real-time tracking of fuel surface quality and the higher reliance and offering of advanced additives with no surface monitoring or tracking or digital ability has required consistency, reliability, efficiency, and compliance across fleets.

Specialty Fuel Additives Market Growth Factors

What is Driving the Increasing Demand for Specialty Fuel Additives?

The rapid move to ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) and cleaner fuel standards is a significant factor driving the demand for specialty fuel additives. As ULSD standards continue to tighten over the years, fuels not only naturally lose lubricity but become more susceptible to deposits that negatively affect engine operation. Specialty fuel additives, such as lubricity additives and detergents, reintroduce fuel performance, minimize harmful residual emissions, and protect engine components (injectors, combustion chambers, etc).

The diesel emissions will face stricter regulatory benchmarks in the U.S., with stricter standards for NOx and CO2 emissions included in the EPA's Clean Truck Plans. The EPA projected the rule will limit NOX emissions from on-road heavy-duty vehicles of the United States by 14% in 2030, 44% in 2040, and 48% in 2045. These plans elevate the indirect demand for advanced fuel additives that help ensure engines can meet the emissions limits while also enhancing overall engine performance.

Market Opportunity

Is the Global Push for Biofuel Blending Opening the Next Big Opportunity in Specialty Fuel Additives?

As governments around the globe get serious about biofuel adoption, the specialty fuel additives market is experiencing a significant opportunity. Currently, 58 countries have regulations that mandate ethanol blending with gasoline, and 48 have biodiesel blending regulations. India has set a 5% biodiesel mandate by 2030, which will result in a demand of nearly 4.5 billion litres per year, in addition to recently announced bio-jet fuel blending targets of 1% by 2027 and 2% by 2028 for international flights.

All these transitions create a demand for additives used to improve stability, lubricity, and combustion efficiency with bio-blended fuel. Because of a time-limited shelf life, biofuels are vulnerable to challenges such as oxidation, microbial growth, and cold-flow challenges; therefore, specialty additives are a vital enabler of these fuels. The structure of this regulatory opportunity and the global mandates to blend provides an excellent opportunity for additive manufacturers to innovate and grow within cleaner and greener fuels.

Limitations and Challenges in the Specialty Fuel Additives Market



High Cost of Production- Specialty fuel additives involve sophisticated formulations and high quality standards which add to manufacturing expense. This makes them less appealing to price-conscious consumers, particularly when substitutes or cheaper conventional fuel additives exist.

Regulatory Constraints- As environmental and fuel emission regulations become more stringent, existing certifications and conformance testing demand continual compliance. This extensive compliance can slow the introduction of new products, contribute to increased development costs, and create challenges for small competitors to successfully compete in the market.

Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices- Specialty fuel additives are heavily influenced by petroleum-fed a fuel, which means that crude oil prices impact demands for specialty additives despite prices changing very quickly. Low oil prices, for example, will likely lead current and future industries to de-emphasize the use of expensive additives. Availability of Alternatives- Due to the rise of electric vehicles and alternative energy sources, long-term reliance on conventional fuels is already declining in many industries. As these products decrease reliance on conventional fuels, the demand for specialty fuel additives may also decrease.

Why is Asia Pacific Leading the Specialty Fuel Additives Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific dominated the specialty fuel additives market in 2024, with increasing fuel usage, regulatory pressures, and strong refining and bunkering infrastructure. The aviation fuel usage in Asia Pacific will return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024, establishing a longer-term requirement for antioxidants, detergents, and anti-icing additives for the stability and safety of the fuel supply chain. Singapore remains the world's largest bunkering hub and had record marine sales of 54.92 million tonnes, a 5.98% increase from 2023's 51.82 million tonnes, indicating strong demand pull for additives such as lubricity improvers, cold-flow improvements, and stability additives. The combination of heavy fuel throughput and evolving energy standards continues to keep APAC in a structurally favourable position in terms of additive uptake.

Trends in China

China is the leader in the region on the back of the full enforcement of its China VI-b vehicle emission standards in mid-2023, which closely aligns with Euro-6 standards. This policy imposes clean fuel instructions that are reliant on advanced additives, which include detergents, lubricity improvers, and corrosion inhibitors. With over 18.33 MM tonnes (t) export of very low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) grade in China is a pure demand-pulled and regulation driven hub given its size of the refining base, making it the lynchpin of Asia Pacific specialty fuel additives demand.

Why North America Showing Up As The Fastest Growing Region In Specialty Fuel Additives Market?

North America expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The U.S. rule sets 2023-2025 renewable fuel volumes, ensuring the ever-increasing ethanol/biodiesel/RNG blending of volumetric blends and the ongoing need for detergents, corrosion inhibitors, metal deactivators, and water management. In Canada, the Clean Fuel Regulations resulted in a functioning credit market based on public 2022-2024 data and provincial LCFS activity, both pulling for lower carbon blends that require stability and compatibility packages. Nationwide E15 waivers coming Summer, 2025 and stable aviation recoveries further increase additive demand in gasoline, diesel, and jet pools.

Market Trends in U.S.

U.S. is the primary driver of growth considering its scale and regulatory push. The RFS update for 2023-2025 requires biofuel blending and the need for additives providing corrosion, stability, and deposit control in blended fuels. Nationwide summer 2025 E15 waivers replace RVO's provide a method of federally mandated blending of ethanol and allow for lubricity and volatility management. In aviation, the 2024 SAF tax credit created by Section 40B continues to spur airline offtake agreements and investments into refineries drive demand for jet fuel additives that improve thermal stability and prevent icing during SAF integration.

Specialty Fuel Additives Market Segmentation

Product Insights

Which Product is the Most Dominant in Specialty Fuel Additives Market?

The deposit control segment dominated the specialty fuel additives market in 2024. The heavy demand for deposit control additives is since they can prevent deposits in engines and fuel systems, boost efficiency, and minimize maintenance costs. These additive products are extensively used in gasoline and diesel fuel in response to increasing emission regulations, and growing knowledge and understanding of maintaining engines for durability and performance optimally.

The cold flow improvers segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Diesel usage in colder areas is increasing, and the requirement to improve the operability of diesel fuels at low temperature is rising. Cold flow improvers are liked about reducing filter cloggage, maintenance costs, and fuel handling in lower temperatures to allow for smooth operations of vehicles in harsh winters for all (emerging, developed) markets.

Form Insights

Which Form Dominates the Specialty Fuel Additives Market in 2024?

The gasoline segment dominated the specialty fuel additives market in 2024, driven primarily by the global consumption of gasoline in passenger vehicles. The need for more efficient combustion, better fuel economy, and stricter emission regulations all continue to foster the demand for additives in the gasoline segment, which makes it a particularly important segment for market growth.

The diesel segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. mainly driven by demand for more commercial vehicles, off-road machinery, and heavy-duty transport. There is also strong potential for additive uptake in this segment due to increasing focus on improving fuel efficiency, lowering particulate emissions, and extending engine life in diesel-based systems.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:



Specialty Fertilizers Market : The global specialty fertilizers market volume was reached at 30.23 million tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 49.33 million tons by 2034, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.02% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Fertilizers Market ; The global fertilizers market volume reached 193.20 million tons in 2024 and is projected to hit around 262.18 million tons by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Specialty Polymer Market : The global specialty polymer market volume was estimated at 17.71 million tons in 2024 and is predicted to increase from 19.25 million tons in 2025 to approximately 40.7 million tons by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2025 to 2034.

Specialty Fabric Processing Market : The global specialty fabric processing market size was reached at USD 12.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 22.3 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.95% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Asia Pacific Specialty Chemicals Market : The Asia Pacific specialty chemicals market size was reached at USD 416.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 594.95 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.63% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Europe Specialty Chemicals Market : The Europe specialty chemicals market volume was reached at 91.51 million tons in 2024 and is expected to be worth around 125.43 million tons by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.20% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Specialty Carbon Black Market : The global specialty carbon black market size accounted for USD 3.52 billion in 2025 and is forecasted to hit around USD 8.54 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 10.35% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Specialty Oleochemicals Market : U.S. specialty oleochemicals market size accounted for USD 4.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 9.23 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.11% from 2025 to 2034.

GCC Specialty Chemicals Market : The gcc specialty chemicals market size was valued at $ 36.89 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach around USD 55.13 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Specialty Chemicals Market : The specialty chemicals market size is calculated at USD 671.19 billion in 2024, grew to USD 706.36 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 1,118.55 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2025 and 2034. Petroleum Fuel Dyes and Markers Market : The global petroleum fuel dyes and markers market size is calculated at USD 601.95 billion in 2024, grew to USD 627.23 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 908.32 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.20% between 2025 and 2034.



Specialty Fuel Additives Market Top Key Companies:



NewMarket Corporation

Innospec

BASF

Infineum International Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes Company

Dow

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

TotalEnergies

Dorf Ketal

Clariant

Eurenco

NALCO Champion Evonik Industries AG



Recent Developments



In June 2025, Lubrizol, a global leader in specialty chemicals, introduced its newest diesel additive, Lubrizol MF9145V. Engineered to improve fuel combustion efficiency, the additive effectively reduces the generation of diesel particulate matter (DPM) at the source. By minimizing DPM, it decreases the need for frequent Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) regeneration, helping vehicle owners cut down on maintenance expenses while improving fuel economy and driving performance. These benefits have been thoroughly validated through both laboratory tests and real-world trials conducted by Lubrizol. (Source: )

In April 2025, Kraton Corporation celebrates the five-year milestone of its CirKular+ product line, a flagship innovation in specialty polymers and pine chemicals. To mark the occasion, the company is introducing the CirKular+ Paving Circularity Series, a new initiative aimed at advancing sustainability in the paving industry. This latest series is engineered to significantly boost the incorporation of reclaimed asphalt, enabling surface layer mixes to contain 50% or more recycled content. (Source: ) In March 2025, Oryx Energies launched EVERMAXTM, enriched petrol and diesel fuels with additives that enhance engine performance, increase mileage, improve maintenance, and lower CO2 emissions in Rwanda. . (Source: ktpress.rw )



Specialty Fuel Additives Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Specialty Fuel Additives Market

By Product



Deposit Control

Cetane Improvers

Antioxidants

Lubricity Improvers

Cold flow Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors Other



By Application



Gasoline

Diesel

Aviation Turbine Fuel Other

By Regional



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@

About Us

Towards Chemical and Materials is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions across the chemical and materials industries. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor |

For Latest Update Follow Us:

USA: +1 804 441 9344

APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe: +44 7383 092 044

Email: ...

Web: