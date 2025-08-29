Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia District, Wounding One-Year-Old Child

Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia District, Wounding One-Year-Old Child


2025-08-29 01:03:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A one-year-old child was injured in the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The enemy carried out four strikes on the village of Malokaterynivka," the statement reads.

Read also: 25-year-old Kherson woman dies in hospital after being wounded in Russian shelling

The strikes hit residential areas, setting several private houses on fire. Nearby homes and outbuildings were also damaged by the blast wave.

The injured one-year-old boy has received all necessary medical care.

