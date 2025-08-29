Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia District, Wounding One-Year-Old Child
"A one-year-old child was injured in the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The enemy carried out four strikes on the village of Malokaterynivka," the statement reads.Read also: 25-year-old Kherson woman dies in hospital after being wounded in Russian shelling
The strikes hit residential areas, setting several private houses on fire. Nearby homes and outbuildings were also damaged by the blast wave.
The injured one-year-old boy has received all necessary medical care.
