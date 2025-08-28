Mahatta & Co. Brings History Alive With New Series

File photo of Mahatta & Co.

S rinagar – Mahatta & Co., the century-old name synonymous with Indian photography, has announced the launch of an exclusive interaction series titled“Voices Behind the Frames.” The initiative will uncover rare stories from India's past, moments captured by the Mahatta family across more than four generations.

From documenting the Second World War to covering India's first fashion show and producing iconic shoots such as those for GMR Airports in Delhi and Goa, Mahatta & Co. has long been a witness to history through its lens. The new series aims to bring audiences closer to the stories behind these images, weaving personal anecdotes with visuals that have shaped India's cultural journey.

Over the decades, the studio has chronicled some of the most defining moments in the country's history. It recorded the Partition, with its narratives of displacement and resilience; Independence celebrations, when the tricolour rose over Delhi for the first time; and the transformation of Connaught Place from a colonial hub into the beating heart of modern New Delhi. Each frame is more than a photograph-it is a living archive, reflecting the spirit of a nation in transition.

“Through Voices Behind the Frames, we want to share the unseen side of historical moments where the camera became both a witness and a storyteller,” said Arjun Mahatta, Partner at Mahatta & Co.“Photography has always been more than just images for us-it is about preserving emotions, history, and identity.”

The interaction series will go beyond images, presenting hidden stories, personal anecdotes, and cultural insights that make each frame timeless. Through engaging interviews, viewers will hear directly from those who stood behind the camera, transforming photography into living history.