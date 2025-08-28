Rising Jhelum Brings Back Haunting Memories Of 2014 Floods

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Rajbagh, one of Srinagar's most flood-prone localities, bore the brunt of rising waters on Wednesday as the Jhelum swelled beyond the danger mark. Streets turned into rivers, shops were shuttered, and residents scrambled to move belongings to safer ground. For many, the scenes were an unsettling reminder of the devastating September 2014 floods that had left over 300 people dead and displaced thousands.

Families waded through knee-deep water, carrying children and valuables to higher floors or outside their homes.

In several localities, water entered homes, leaving residents helpless. Shopkeepers hastily shifted stock to avoid losses, while local authorities issued alerts urging residents to remain vigilant.

“It feels exactly like 2014,” Abdul Rashid, a Rajbagh resident said.

A decade on, Rajbagh inhabitants believe that nothing much was done by the administrations to prevent such tragedies.“The government needs to build proper flood bunds; every year we face this, and yet nothing is done on the ground,” Rashid said.