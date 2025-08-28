Space In-Orbit Refueling Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, Trends Till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The Space In-Orbit Refueling Market Worth?

The space in-orbit refueling market size within space has been experiencing a brisk expansion lately. An increase from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.50 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% is forecasted. This rapid surge over the historical period can be traced back to an escalated focus on on-orbit service capabilities, a growing need for flexible and agile satellite functions, enhanced interest in deep space investigation missions, increased governmental backing for in-orbit service initiatives, and an escalated demand in the defense sector for robust space assets.

The market for in-orbit refueling is projected to experience fast-paced expansion within the upcoming years. With an expected size of $2.41 billion in 2029, it is set to progress at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. Factors contributing to this anticipated growth during the prediction period include increased interest in extending the lifespan of satellites, more frequent satellite launches, a necessity for sustainable and recyclable space missions, the commercialization of space activities, and a rise in outlay from privately owned space-based enterprises. Forecast period trends encompass enhancements in independent docking and refueling technologies, technical advancements in robotic servicing spacecrafts, integration of in-orbit refueling systems with upcoming generation satellites, progress in reusable servicing spacecraft platforms, and infrastructure improvements in in-orbit fuel depots.

What Are The Factors Driving The Space In-Orbit Refueling Market?

Space exploration activities, which encompass scientific discovery, technological advancement, and commercial opportunities beyond Earth through missions and research, are on the rise, resulting in boosted growth for the on-orbit satellite servicing market. These exploration activities further foster economic growth and enhance daily life as they fuel technological innovations with expansive terrestrial applications. Integral to these activities is on-orbit satellite servicing, which prolongs satellite life, implements repairs and upgrades to space assets, and champions more sustainable, economical missions through in-space refueling, maintenance, and debris removal. As per data from Novaspace, a France-based consultancy specializing in the space industry, global government expenditure on space exploration touched $26 billion in September 2023 and is expected to reach $33 billion by 2032. As such, the uptick in space exploration activities is a key driver for the burgeoning on-orbit satellite servicing market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Space In-Orbit Refueling Market?

Major players in the Space In-Orbit Refueling Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

. Blue Origin LLC

. Thales Alenia Space S.A.S.

. Maxar Technologies Inc.

. Sierra Space Corporation

. Relativity Space

. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

. Astroscale Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Space In-Orbit Refueling Sector?

Major firms active in the in-orbit refueling market are concentrating on the creation of high-tech solutions, such as the multi-orbit space mobility platform, which facilitates on-orbit refueling, satellite servicing, and prolonged mission durations. The multi-orbit space mobility platform is a multi-functional spacecraft that functions in various orbits to offer satellite refueling, servicing, and repositioning, thereby elongating the mission's longevity and augmenting asset adaptability. For example, Blue Origin Enterprises L.P., an American astronautics firm, launched a Blue Ring in October 2023. This apparatus has been engineered to refuel, transport, and maintain satellites across numerous orbits, hence adding flexibility and cost-effectiveness to space operations. Its prominent features encompass support for payloads exceeding 3,000 kg, the facilitation of in-orbit refueling, and the provision of comprehensive logistics and data services for commercial and government missions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Space In-Orbit Refueling Market Share?

The space in-orbit refueling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Propellant Refueling, Component Replacement, Satellite Servicing

2) By Refueling Technology: Cryogenic Refueling, Hypergolic Refueling, Green Propellant Refueling, Electric Propellant Refueling

3) By Vehicle Type: Satellites, Spacecraft, Space Stations

4) By Application: Commercial, Military, Government

5) By End-User: Satellite Operators, Space Agencies, Defense Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Propellant Refueling: Chemical Propellant Refueling, Cryogenic Propellant Refueling, Electric Propellant Refueling

2) By Component Replacement: Battery Replacement, Communication Equipment Replacement, Sensor Replacement

3) By Satellite Servicing: On-orbit Maintenance, Orbital Adjustment Or Relocation Services, Software Upgrades

What Are The Regional Trends In The Space In-Orbit Refueling Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the space in-orbit refueling market globally. By 2025, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most accelerated growth. The report on the global market of space in-orbit refueling includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

