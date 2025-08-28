Vietnam Aluminum Powder Import Research Report 2025 Volumes, Values, Prices, Top Sources/Suppliers/Importers, Market Entry & Distribution 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|80
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$570 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1180 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Vietnam
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview of Vietnam
- 1.1 Geography of Vietnam 1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam 1.3 Demographics of Vietnam 1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam 1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Aluminum Powder Imports Market
2 Analysis of Aluminum Powder Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
- 2.1 Import Scale of Aluminum Powder in Vietnam 2.2 Major Sources of Aluminum Powder Imports in Vietnam
3 Analysis of Major Sources of Aluminum Powder Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)
- 3.1 Japan 3.2 China 3.3 United States 3.4 Germany 3.5 South Korea
4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Aluminum Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)
- 4.1 HITACHI ASTEMO LTD 4.2 Inner Mongolia Sunrise New Material Co Ltd 4.3 GUANGXI ZHIBANG IMPORT AND EXPORT
5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Aluminum Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)
- 5.1 HITACHI ASTEMO VINH PHUC CO LTD 5.2 DAIWA LANCE INTERNATIONAL CO LTD 5.3 OBITAN COMPANY LIMITED
6 Monthly Analysis of Aluminum Powder Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024
- 6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume 6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices
7 Key Factors Affecting Aluminum Powder Imports in Vietnam
- 7.1 Policy 7.2 Economic 7.3 Technology
8 Forecast for the Import of Aluminum Powder in Vietnam, 2025-2034
Vietnamese Aluminum Powder Import Industry
