Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Sea Of Azov

Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Sea Of Azov


2025-08-28 06:06:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this on Telegram .

On August 28, during a joint operation conducted by HUR's Department of Active Operations and the Prymary (Phantoms) special forces unit, a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles - was hit near temporarily occupied Crimea.

Fighters from the special forces unit damaged the ship's radar system using an aerial drone strike, while HUR's Department of Active Operations launched an attack directly on the Kalibr carrier.

Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on two refineries, ammunition depots, and several Russian logistics facilities

As a result of the strikes, the Russian missile ship - which was located in the Temryuk Bay within a potential launch zone for Kalibr missiles - sustained damage and was forced to withdraw from its combat patrol area.

Illustrative photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images

MENAFN28082025000193011044ID1109987726

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search