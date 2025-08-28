Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Sea Of Azov
On August 28, during a joint operation conducted by HUR's Department of Active Operations and the Prymary (Phantoms) special forces unit, a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles - was hit near temporarily occupied Crimea.
Fighters from the special forces unit damaged the ship's radar system using an aerial drone strike, while HUR's Department of Active Operations launched an attack directly on the Kalibr carrier.Read also: General Staff confirms strikes on two refineries, ammunition depots, and several Russian logistics facilities
As a result of the strikes, the Russian missile ship - which was located in the Temryuk Bay within a potential launch zone for Kalibr missiles - sustained damage and was forced to withdraw from its combat patrol area.
Illustrative photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images
