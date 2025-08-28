Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Sea Of Azov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR reported this on Telegram .

On August 28, during a joint operation conducted by HUR's Department of Active Operations and the Prymary (Phantoms) special forces unit, a Project 21631 Buyan-M small missile ship - a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles - was hit near temporarily occupied Crimea.

Fighters from the special forces unit damaged the ship's radar system using an aerial drone strike, while HUR's Department of Active Operations launched an attack directly on the Kalibr carrier.

As a result of the strikes, the Russian missile ship - which was located in the Temryuk Bay within a potential launch zone for Kalibr missiles - sustained damage and was forced to withdraw from its combat patrol area.

Illustrative photo: IMAGO / Cover-Images