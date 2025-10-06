Mashriq Elite Announces On-Time Handover Of Floarea Residence In Arjan

Plans to add over 1,200 units to Dubai's residential stock in two years from projects in pipeline across key locations with four already launched and a fifth upcoming

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 2:17 PM

The Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Development has announced the successful handover of its project - Floareá Residence at Arjan - in Dubailand master community comprising 206 fully finished, semi-furnished designer apartments.

In a statement on the occasion of a handover experience ceremony, the developer said,“The Floareá Residence residential project was launched in September 2023 and the hand-over process was completed by August 2025, marking a milestone in its commitment to build and deliver quality apartments to investors within the promised timelines.”

Mashriq Elite, known for its legacy of excellence across the Real Estate and Telecom sectors in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE, said the success of Floareá Residence will be followed by a slew of residential developments in the pipeline across Dubai's key locations in the next three years.

Floareá Residence comes with many firsts including a first-of-its-kind grand waterfall of five metre height and 30 metre width, the largest and the very first in a residential project in Dubai, falling from an Infinity Pool on the first floor to the ground complemented by a walkway to enhance a leisurely lifestyle experience closer to nature.

“The year-on-year residential real estate growth registered in Dubai has consistently remained exponential with continuing upswing in demand, thanks to the emirate firmly positioned as a destination for diverse range of investors, including those looking for affordable luxury lifestyle. At Mashriq Elite, we are proud to be part of this growth story, contributing to the city-state's success and reputation, and in turn supporting the overall growth of Dubai's economic prosperity,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

He said increasing rental yields and asset appreciation of up to 12-15 per cent overall, will continue to propel the growth of the market further.“Buoyed by the growth prospects, we have a healthy pipeline of new projects on our drawing board,” Muhammad said.

With the demand for residential units surging in the wake of the continuing influx of investors from across the world, as well as from aspirational professional class of residents in Dubai, Mashriq Elite plans to bring over 1,200 units to the emirate's residential stock in the next two years.“These projects are at various stages of planning and pre-development stages across key locations,” said Muhammad.

Mashriq Elite's second project - Floarea Vista – will be in Discovery Gardens. The developer's third and fourth projects – Floarea Grande and Floarea Skies – will come up in Arjan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) respectively, while a fifth – Floarea Oasis – will be at the Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC). Upcoming projects also include Floarea Breeze at Dubai Islands as well as in Meydan District 11 and Dubai Production City (DPC) where land parcels have already have been strategically secured.

Floareá Residence , enveloped in aesthetic and architectural excellence, was completely sold out at the off-plan stage itself within 35 days of the launch and the land department registrations were completed in 60 days, in line with the trend of sustained interest in property asset classes in the pre-development stage itself. According to reports, 40,500 off-plan transactions were recorded in Dubai till May 2025 worth Dh 90 billion, representing 38 per cent of the emirate's total realty sales.

The nine-floor Floareá Residence has 91 studios ranging from 411 to 482 sqft, 97 one-beds from 824 to 1,276 sqft and 18 two-beds from 1,159 to 1,676 sqft.

The development which is an alchemical blend of functionality and allure comes with an array of unique amenities, including a bevy of wellness facilities that include, a green central park, splash pad, fully-equipped gym as well as separate steam and sauna for men and women, Infinity pool and kid's pool, indoor and outdoor kids' play area, to mention a few. A serene walkway besides the grand waterfall also complements the lifestyle appeal of the residential development.

Floareá Residence comes with an impressive glass façade, panoramic lifts and double-height ceilings at the entrance lobby, a Nature Garden Atrium, making it one of the stand-out luxury residential developments in Arjan. Promising an all-rounded living experience, the development also has a BBQ courtyard, a green central park focused on sustainability and nature for community bonding.

Other features include a fully equipped clubhouse, table tennis and billiards area, coffee bar, designated meeting room, yoga studio, percaline tile with a blend of natural atrium garden lit with sunroof skyline.

A boutique entrance and a designer reception lobby and smart home systems add value to Floareá Residence living experience. A fully equipped kitchen with European built-in appliances is another attraction of the designer residential apartments with European feature walls.

Life at Floareá Residence will be a seamless experience in comfort and luxury with the development closer to key attractions in Dubai within a 10 to 20 minutes travel time. These include shopping destinations like Mall of Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, while entertainment and sporting attractions in close proximity include Global Village, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Autodrome, Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden.

Apart from great infrastructure, the Arjan development also offers excellent connectivity as it is bordered by Al Barsha South towards north and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to the south.