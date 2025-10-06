Standard Chartered Unveils UAE-Based Shariah Funds

Standard Chartered has launched its first-ever UAE-domiciled Shariah-compliant investment products, marking a milestone in its global wealth management offering and underscoring the country's growing role as a powerhouse in Islamic finance.

The newly introduced Signature CIO Islamic Funds - comprising the Signature CIO Islamic Growth Fund and the Signature CIO Islamic Income Fund - aim to provide investors with diversified access to global Islamic equities, sukuk, gold, and cash allocations. The bank said it plans to expand the range to four funds in the near future to cater to growing regional and international demand.

Rola Abu Manneh, chief executive officer for the UAE, Middle East and Pakistan at Standard Chartered, said the initiative aligns with the UAE's strategic ambitions to become a global leader in ethical and Shariah-compliant finance.

“The UAE has established itself as a global leader in Islamic finance, offering an ecosystem that fosters innovation, diversity and ethical investment,” she said.“With the Signature CIO Islamic Funds, we are bringing our deep investment expertise and global network to deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of Shariah-conscious investors. This launch reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the UAE's vision to develop the Islamic financial sector and lead global Islamic finance activities.”

The launch comes amid a surge in demand for Islamic investment solutions worldwide. The global Islamic finance industry is estimated to have reached $5.5 trillion in assets in 2024 and is projected to expand to $7.7 trillion by 2028, according to industry data.

The UAE ranks among the world's top five markets driving this growth, buoyed by its progressive regulatory environment and leadership in Islamic banking, sukuk issuance, and halal trade.

The Signature CIO Islamic Funds are underpinned by the expertise of Standard Chartered's Chief Investment Office, leveraging more than 170 years of global investment experience and a strong track record in managing multi-asset portfolios. The funds will be managed by Aditum Investment Management Limited, with Standard Chartered providing asset allocation advice and a quantitative manager overseeing global Islamic equities. Aditum will also manage the Sukuk portfolio.

To ensure strict compliance with Islamic investment principles, Ebdaa Islamic Finance Consultancy, in collaboration with an independent Shariah Supervisory Board, will oversee all aspects of Shariah governance.

By anchoring the funds in the UAE, Standard Chartered seeks to strengthen its position as a key player in the region's thriving Islamic wealth management landscape. The bank said the launch reflects its long-term commitment to empowering investors seeking ethical and Shariah-aligned financial solutions while reinforcing the UAE's ambition to be the global capital of Islamic finance.

With this strategic move, Standard Chartered joins a growing number of financial institutions leveraging the UAE's regulatory and financial ecosystem to create next-generation Islamic products - setting a new benchmark for innovation and diversification in Shariah-compliant investment.