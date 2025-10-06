Greeting Card Market In UAE Presents Strong Opportunity

Globally, greeting cards is a multibillion-dollar industry. But in the UAE, it's been massively underdeveloped.

“Most people either bring cards from abroad or grab whatever generic option they can find last-minute. We see a huge opportunity to change that,” Evelina Alvardo & Katie Illingworth– Co-Founders, of NOTED., said.

Recommended For You

Excerpts from an interview:

What inspired you to start NOTED.?

NOTED. was born out of one of those classic“wait, why doesn't this exist already?” moments. Around the holidays, we were shopping for cards for our friends and family and were shocked at how few decent options there were. Everything felt overpriced, overly sappy, or straight-up ugly. So instead of settling, we decided to create the platform (APP and Website) we wished existed.

How is your brand different from the existing greeting card brands?

Let's start with the obvious: there really aren't any greeting card platforms in Dubai. Nothing cool, convenient, or community-driven. What you get in stores is either generic, overpriced, or uninspired, and in a city that thrives on convenience and creativity, that made zero sense to us. If you suddenly remember that a friend or colleague's birthday is coming up, most people would much rather open an app and buy a cool card instead of having to go to your supermarket for a boring one.

NOTED. flips the script. We're creator-led, meaning every card comes from a real local artist or designer who earns a commission when their card sells. That keeps our gallery fresh, diverse, and always relevant. Plus, we print on demand with sustainable materials, deliver next-day, and unapologetically say what people are actually thinking're not just another greeting card company. NOTED. is a vibe, a community, and a platform for expression.

What are your design inspirations?

Life. The awkward, funny, painfully relatable moments that usually don't make it into a Hallmark aisle. Our creators pull from everyday conversations, internet culture, social media trends, and the humor we share with friends. Because Dubai is such a cultural mash-up, we're constantly inspired by the little nuances of humor across different communities. That's what gives our cards their edge. They're not cookie-cutter, they're as diverse as the people sending them.

At the end of the day, we believe humor and honesty make the best designs, even when life gets messy.

Do you use designs by local artists? Can you name a few?

Yes, local creators are the heartbeat of NOTED. Anyone with design skills (whether it's Photoshop or Canva) can sign up for free and start uploading their ideas. Every card that sells puts commission back into the hands of the creator.

We're still early, with new creators joining every week, so we don't want to spotlight just a handful yet. But keep an eye on our socials, we'll be giving shoutouts, features, and plenty of love to the people behind the designs.

What are your targets in the UAE?

Our goal is to capture 5–7% of the UAE's gifting market in our first year and then build from there. With a younger, design-savvy, multicultural audience, and a focus on sustainability and local talent, we believe the timing couldn't be better.

Are you seeking external investment or partnerships to accelerate growth in the future?

Right now, our focus is to build a strong creator community and prove the model works. That said, we're absolutely open to partnerships with lifestyle, gifting, or creative brands that share our vibe. Investment will naturally come into play as we expand regionally, but we'll always start with community at the core.

Do you have plans to diversify into other lifestyle or gifting products? How do you envision NOTED. evolving over the next 3–5 years in the UAE and GCC region?

Cards will always be our centrepiece, but we don't see ourselves stopping there. Over the next few years, we want to grow into a creative gifting platform: wrapping, stationery, and playful lifestyle products that carry the same cheeky, bold spirit as our cards. In 3–5 years, our vision is clear: to become the go-to brand for modern, personal, and locally relevant gifting across the UAE and hopefully the GCC.