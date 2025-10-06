403
GBP/USD Signal 06/10: Bearish Outlook Amid Potential Fed
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3330. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3330.
The Bank of England, on the other hand, is expected to maintain interest rates steady as the country goes through a stagflation. Recent data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index rose to 3.6% in August, while the economic growth stalled.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Top Forex Brokers

The daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days, moving from the August high of 1.3720 to 1.3500 today. It is consolidating along the 50-day Exponential Moving Average and slightly above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level.

The pair has formed a double-top pattern whose neckline is at 1.3140, which coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.

Therefore, the pair will likely remain under pressure this week, with the next key point to watch being at 1.3339, its lowest level on September 26. A move above the important resistance level at 1.3535 will invalidate the bearish outlook.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers worth reviewing.
