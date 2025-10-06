UAE Rescue Operations: Over 73,000 Ambulance Missions In 9 Months Of 2025
UAE national ambulance has conducted 73,310 rescue missions until the third quarter of 2025, according to the National Guard Command.
These missions included traffic accidents, medical cases, and various injuries.
This involved 30,363 cases of care delivered on-site care, and 42,947 cases that were transferred to hospitals for specialised healthcare. Those requiring emergency assistance can contact the number 998 for around-the-clock services.
The Emirates carries out operations not just on land, but also through air and sea; missions can also be international or domestic.
In the first half of 2025, the National Search and Rescue Centre carried out 218 operations, including 63 search and rescue and medical evacuation missions, 18 patient transfers through air ambulance within the country, and 13 medical and air ambulance transfers abroad, according to official statistics.
The Coast Guard also conducted 129 search and rescue operations in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.
